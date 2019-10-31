Denise Perkins has been appointed director of marketing for the Garden of the Gods Resort and Club. She has more than 20 years of marketing experience in the hospitality industry with Noble House Hotels & Resorts in Napa, Calif.; Hotel Park City and Red Mountain Resort and Spa, both in Utah; Mandalay Resort Group, the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino and Holiday Systems International, all in Las Vegas, Nev.; Xanterra Parks & Resorts in the Denver area; and Thunder Valley Casino Resort in the Sacramento, Calif., area.
