Denise Noble has been promoted to partner relations manager by Visit Colorado Springs, where she was marketing coordinator and has been in other roles since 2012. Noble had worked for PaperDirect, Current USA and Focus on the Family. Chelsy Offutt, communications director for Visit Colorado Springs, has been named to the 2019 class of the Colorado Tourism Leadership Journey, a one-year executive training program by the Colorado Tourism Office. Offutt has worked for ProConcepts International, the Rocky Mountain Athletics Conference and Cumulus Media. She has a bachelor’s degree in media management, advertising and public relations from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
