Movers & Shakers: Dena Mackey

Jackson Creek Senior Living in Monument has named Dena Mackey as executive director. She will oversee operations at the facility's 137 independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments. Mackey, a Colorado native, has more than 16 years' experience in senior living. She started her career as a certified nursing assistant in an Alzheimer's unit and worked on the medical floor and in the operating room at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins. She also has experience as an assisted living director, memory care director and hospice area manager.
