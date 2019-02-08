Debbie Chandler
Debbie Chandler of Colorado Springs has been named a board leadership fellow by the National Association of Corporate Directors. She is CEO of Matthews Vu Medical Group and had held the same post at UCHealth Medical Group, Colorado Springs Health Partners and several health care organizations in Florida. She also serves on the boards of Ent Credit Union, the Colorado Springs Health Foundation, the Colorado Women's Foundation and the Peak Vista Foundation. She has bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration from the University of South Florida and Rollins College, respectively.

