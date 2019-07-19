Daymen Tiffany has opened Christian Brothers Automotive Rockrimmon at 20 S. Rockrimmon Blvd. He retired as a colonel after more than 24 years in the Air Force as a pilot, instructor and commander in five states, Germany and Japan. He has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Air Force Academy. The franchised automotive chain operates more than 200 locations in 30 states, including two others in Colorado Springs.
