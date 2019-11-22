David Novotny

David Novotny, best flight instructor in northwest mountain region, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association

 David Tulis

David Novotny, a certified instrument flight instructor with Rocky Mountain Flight Training Center at the Colorado Springs Airport, was named the best certified flight instructor in the northwest mountain region by the Maryland-based Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. The award was one of six given last month in Englewood. He has been with Rocky Mountain for eight years after spending 20 years at Agilent Technologies and 26 years with Hewlett-Packard. He has a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronics engineering from California State Polytechnic University-Pomona and a master's degree in electronics from Stanford University.

