David Novotny, a certified instrument flight instructor with Rocky Mountain Flight Training Center at the Colorado Springs Airport, was named the best certified flight instructor in the northwest mountain region by the Maryland-based Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. The award was one of six given last month in Englewood. He has been with Rocky Mountain for eight years after spending 20 years at Agilent Technologies and 26 years with Hewlett-Packard. He has a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronics engineering from California State Polytechnic University-Pomona and a master's degree in electronics from Stanford University.
Movers & Shakers: David Novotny
- By The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
- Aviation In The United States
- Flight Training
- Pilot Certification In The United States
- David Novotny David Novotny
- California
- Stanford University
- Rocky Mountain Flight Training Center
- Colorado Springs Airport
- Maryland
- California State Polytechnic University
- Electronics
- Electronics Engineering
- Aglient Technologies
- Aircraft Owners And Pilots Association
- Rocky Mountain
- Hewlett-packard
- Movers & Shakers
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Defense contractor moves to former Current USA campus, adding jobs
-
Joey's Pizza expands its New York-style offerings in Colorado Springs
-
HomeAdvisor closing Colorado Springs office, laying off hundreds
-
City Council gives final OK to 8,000-seat multi-use stadium in downtown Colorado Springs
-
Colorado Springs hotels rebound in October from weak September