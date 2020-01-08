David Lutz has opened TruBlue of Colorado Springs as a franchise of Cincinnati-based TruBlue Total House Care to serve the Colorado Springs area. The company operates 31 other franchises in 18 states to provide handyman, maid, lawn and seasonal services to homeowners, real estate agents and rental property owners. Lutz had worked in sales, insurance and financial planning in Dallas and Austin, Texas.
Movers & Shakers: David Lutz
By The Gazette
- Updated
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
