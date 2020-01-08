David Lutz

David Lutz, franchise owner, TruBlue of Colorado Springs

 TruBlue Total House Care

David Lutz has opened TruBlue of Colorado Springs as a franchise of Cincinnati-based TruBlue Total House Care to serve the Colorado Springs area. The company operates 31 other franchises in 18 states to provide handyman, maid, lawn and seasonal services to homeowners, real estate agents and rental property owners. Lutz had worked in sales, insurance and financial planning in Dallas and Austin, Texas.

To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.

Load comments