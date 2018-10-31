David Hewett
David Hewett has joined Olive Real Estate Group Inc. of Colorado Springs as executive managing director, property management. He previously spent four years at Hartman Wright Group, a Springs-based real estate investment firm. He also spent 20 years with Trammell Crow Co., CB Richard Ellis and Scherzer Real Estate Group. He has a bachelor's degree in organizational management from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

