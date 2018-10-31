David Hewett has joined Olive Real Estate Group Inc. of Colorado Springs as executive managing director, property management. He previously spent four years at Hartman Wright Group, a Springs-based real estate investment firm. He also spent 20 years with Trammell Crow Co., CB Richard Ellis and Scherzer Real Estate Group. He has a bachelor's degree in organizational management from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Movers & Shakers: David Hewett
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on Wayne Heilman daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Wayne Heilman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Nov 1
Most Read
-
Woody Paige: Denver Broncos have sunk to depths of laughingstocks of decades past
-
Colorado Springs area wakes up to snowy Halloween, some school delays and slick roads
-
Cyclist killed in downtown Colorado Springs was member of popular running club
-
Owner of The Denver Post laying off 107 at Colorado Springs service center
-
Shot fired during road-rage altercation in Colorado Springs