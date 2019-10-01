DAVID DAHLIN

David Dahlin

 By Rich Laden rich.laden@gazette.com

David Dahlin has been named chief operating officer of The Harvey Financial Group, a Colorado Springs wealth management firm that's part of Milwaukee-based financial services giant Northwestern Mutual. Dahlin had been CEO of Geneva Global in suburban Philadelphia, a philanthropic consulting firm. He also served as president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center and executive vice president of Springs-based Compassion International. Among other duties, Dahlin will work with Harvey Financial Group clients on their strategic philanthropy.

Tags

Load comments