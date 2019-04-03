David Baerwolf and Michele Brown were among 26 UPS drivers recently named by the package delivery giant to its Circle of Honor, which recognizes UPS drivers with 25 or more years of accident-free driving. Baerwolf logged the most years of accident-free driving at 39. The company has 150 Colorado drivers in the Circle of Honor with 4,204 years without an accident and employs 125,000 drivers worldwide, who travel nearly 4 million miles a year.
Movers & Shakers: David Baerwolf and Michele Brown
- By: Wayne Heilman
