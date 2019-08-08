Dave Pump of Colorado Springs, CEO of Pueblo Diversified Industries, was appointed to a four-year term on the Colorado Medical Services Board by Gov. Jared Polis. The board sets rules and regulations for the state's Medicaid and indigent care program. Pueblo Diversified employs people with disabilities to work in its plastics manufacturing, food service, janitorial, recycling, assembly and packaging, grounds maintenance and other industries. Pump previously was an executive for 14 years with Peak Vista Community Health Centers. He has a bachelor's degree in business and corporate communications from Jones International University.
Movers & Shakers: Dave Pump
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
