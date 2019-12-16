Dana Barton has been named director of Meeting the Challenge Inc., a Colorado Springs-based accessibility compliance consulting firm owned by CP&Y Inc. She will remain director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center, which provides information, guidance, and training on the Americans with Disabilities Act and is owned by Meeting the Challenge Inc. Barton joined the center in 2017 after spending five years with the Pikes Peak Workforce Center as business relations and employment development director. She also worked at Robert Half Technology as a senior information technology recruiter and The Broadmoor as director of recruitment. She has a bachelor's degree in food industry management from Michigan State University.
Movers & Shakers: Dana Barton
- By The Gazette
