Dan Jackson, known as Captain Dan during his 41-year career in the radio industry, has been hired as special events manager for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado. He will help raise support and awareness as the nonprofit seeks $10 million to build a new, 25,000-square-foot Ronald McDonald House on the campus of UCHealth Memorial Hospital North. He started his radio career with KYSN-AM 1460 in 1977 and stayed with the same group of stations now owned by iHeart Radio until last year. He remains on the air with Peak 92.9 FM on weekends.
Movers & shakers: Dan Jackson
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on Wayne Heilman daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Wayne Heilman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
$250,000 grant to help people in El Paso, Teller counties affected by hail, flooding
-
USAA reports 8,000 claims from hailstorm in Colorado Springs; mobile claim center opening
-
First step toward new space force likely to land in Colorado Springs
-
El Paso County sheriff's deputy cited in double-fatal crash on U.S. 24
-
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says 2 more animals died of injuries from hailstorm, plans to reopen Saturday