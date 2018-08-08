Captain Dan Jackson
Dan Jackson, special events manager, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado

Dan Jackson, known as Captain Dan during his 41-year career in the radio industry, has been hired as special events manager for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado. He will help raise support and awareness as the nonprofit seeks $10 million to build a new, 25,000-square-foot Ronald McDonald House on the campus of UCHealth Memorial Hospital North. He started his radio career with KYSN-AM 1460 in 1977 and stayed with the same group of stations now owned by iHeart Radio until last year. He remains on the air with Peak 92.9 FM on weekends.

