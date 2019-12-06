Cynthia Anderson

Cynthia Anderson, owner, Fitness Machine Technicians, Colorado Springs

 Courtesy Fitness Machines Technicians

Cynthia Anderson has opened the first Colorado Springs office for Fitness Machine Technicians, a Philadelphia-based franchise that maintains and repairs fitness equipment for commercial and residential customers. Anderson recently retired from a 22-year career in the Air Force, including the last six years in the outreach offices at Peterson Air Force Base and the Air Force Academy, working with local businesses. To contact her: 

https://fitnessmachinetechnicians.com/colorado-springs/

