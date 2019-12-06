Cynthia Anderson has opened the first Colorado Springs office for Fitness Machine Technicians, a Philadelphia-based franchise that maintains and repairs fitness equipment for commercial and residential customers. Anderson recently retired from a 22-year career in the Air Force, including the last six years in the outreach offices at Peterson Air Force Base and the Air Force Academy, working with local businesses. To contact her:
Movers & Shakers: Cynthia Anderson
- By The Gazette
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
