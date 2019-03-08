Crystal LaTier, Becky Leinweber and Dave Harris have joined the board of directors of Visit Colorado Springs, formerly the Colorado Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau. LaTier, executive director of the El Paso County Housing Authority and interim director of the county Economic Development Department, is a nonvoting representative of El Paso County. Leinweber, co-owner of Angler's Covey in Colorado Springs and executive director of the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance, is a voting member. Harris, co-owner of the Pikes Peak Ghost Town Museum, rejoins the board as a voting members after previously serving as a member for 18 years.

