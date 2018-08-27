Courtney Wahl and Audrey Castro have joined Re/Max Properties at the company’s south office, 2630 Tenderfoot Hill St. Wahl is a 20-year Colorado Springs resident and owned Escape Salon and Day Spa for 10 years. Castro is from the Miami area and worked as an architect before moving to Spain to seek a master’s degree in architecture. She also owned a restaurant in Cadiz, Spain, before relocating to Colorado Springs.
