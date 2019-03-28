Cortney Quintero
Cortney Quintero, board member, Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs

 Courtesy Red Energy PR
Cortney Quintero, public relations director for Red Energy PR, was appointed recently to the board of directors of the Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs. She has been with Red Energy for six years.

