Colleen Head Batchelor has been promoted from child and family services director to interim CEO of The Resource Exchange in Colorado Springs. She replaces David Ervin, who became CEO of the Jewish Foundation for Group Homes in Rockville, Md. She has more than 30 years experience in early child development, disability and intervention and worked in multiple state systems in Colorado, New Jersey and Texas, including as executive director of Resources for Young Children and Families in Colorado Springs. She has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Austin College and a master's in clinical psychology from the University of North Texas.

