Cody Gore has been promoted to director of account services for Colorado Springs-based advertising and marketing agency Vladimir Jones, and Melissa Norman has joined the agency as project manager. Gore has been with Vladimir Jones for 13 years, previously as an account director. He has a bachelor’s degree in communications studies from Westmont College. Norman returns to Vladimir Jones after a six-month break. She had been with Jones for three years and spent five years with BFG Communications in Hilton Head, S.C. She has a bachelor’s degree in interior design from Southern Illinois University and a master’s degree in furniture design from the Savannah College of Art and Design.
