Clifton Black and Aaron Gaddis recently formed the Colorado Springs law firm of Black & Gaddis PC. Black specializes in marijuana law and compliance and previously was with Black & Graham LLC and operated his own law firm. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and a law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Gaddis also previously was with Black & Graham and also worked for the Colorado State Public Defender’s Office. He has a bachelor's degree from Colorado State University and a law degree from the University of Denver.

