Clifton Black and Aaron Gaddis recently formed the Colorado Springs law firm of Black & Gaddis PC. Black specializes in marijuana law and compliance and previously was with Black & Graham LLC and operated his own law firm. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and a law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Gaddis also previously was with Black & Graham and also worked for the Colorado State Public Defender’s Office. He has a bachelor's degree from Colorado State University and a law degree from the University of Denver.
Movers & Shakers: Clifton Black and Aaron Gaddis
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on Wayne Heilman daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Wayne Heilman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
Most Read
-
Idaho woman reportedly being investigated in disposal of Kelsey Berreth's cellphone
-
11-year-old girl missing from north Colorado Springs found safe
-
Woody Paige: Elway's new Plan A - hire Vic Fangio as coach with Kubiak as top assistant
-
Poor Richard's offering free meals to federal workers going without a paycheck during shutdown
-
Man accused in 1988 Old Colorado City rape, murder to be prosecuted as adult