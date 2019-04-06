Cindy Richey and Reham Wahdan have joined Re/Max Properties Inc. of Colorado Springs. Richey is part of Michelle Fisher's HOME Team at the company's north office, while Wahdan is at the company's south office. Richey had a 20-year career in the information technology industry with Douglas County, Gunther Douglas, South Metro Fire Rescue, her own consulting firm, Colorado state government and Agilent Technologies. She has bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Denver and a second master's degree from the University of Colorado at Denver. Before moving to Colorado, Wahdan worked in real estate in Little Rock, Ark.; Corpus Christi, Texas, and Cookeville, Tenn., where she earned awards for excellence and for being a multimillion-dollar producer. She has a bachelor's degree in marketing from Ain Shams University in Egypt.
Movers & Shakers: Cindy Richey and Reham Wahdan
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
