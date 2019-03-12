Christopher Robertson recently joined The Independence Center in Colorado Springs as independent living program manager. He had been regional director of the Southern Colorado Health Network, previously the Southern Colorado AIDS Project, for five years. He also worked with Inside/Out Youth Services, ADInstruments, the Gill Foundation, LSI Logic and Omnipoint Technologies, all of Colorado Springs.
Movers & Shakers: Christopher Robertson
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
