Christopher Robertson
Christopher Robertson, independent living program manager, The Independence Center

 Courtesy The Independence Center
Christopher Robertson recently joined The Independence Center in Colorado Springs as independent living program manager. He had been regional director of the Southern Colorado Health Network, previously the Southern Colorado AIDS Project, for five years. He also worked with Inside/Out Youth Services, ADInstruments, the Gill Foundation, LSI Logic and Omnipoint Technologies, all of Colorado Springs.

