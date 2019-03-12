Christopher Aaby, executive director of the Catamount Institute in Colorado Springs, will receive the Emerging Leader Award from the Colorado Nonprofit Association at its Colorado Nonprofit Week awards luncheon Friday in Denver. He joined the institute, which develops ecological stewardship in children through education and adventure, in 2011 as director of marketing. He had been director of marketing and sales manager for BuyWell Fair Trade Coffee for four years.
submit item
To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.