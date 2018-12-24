Chelsea Wallace has been promoted to chief operations officer at Northwestern Mutual in Colorado Springs. Wallace has held several roles during her 10 years at Northwestern Mutual, including recruiter, director of operations and assisting with veteran hiring initiatives. She graduated with a bachelor of science degree in advertising and communication studies from the University of Idaho.
Movers & Shakers: Chelsea Wallace
