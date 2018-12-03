Ent Credit Union has promoted Casey Perkins to vice president of consumer lending and Darrell Noble to vice president of mortgage lending. Perkins has been with Ent in consumer lending for 15 years and was most recently director of consumer lending sales and service. He has a bachelor's degree on organization development from Regis University. Noble has been with Ent for 17 years in both consumer and mortgage lending and was director of mortgage production support and servicing.
Movers & Shakers: Casey Perkins and Darrell Noble
- By: Wayne Heilman
Updated
Comments
