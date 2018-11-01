Carrie McKee
Carrie McKee has been named regional director for Southern Colorado of Rocky Mountain Public Media in Colorado Springs. For 2½ years, she was president and CEO for Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado. She also spent nearly eight years as executive vice president of Pikes Peak United Way, 10 years with Colorado Springs Young Life and a 1½ years as marketing project manager with the U.S. Olympic Committee. McKee has a bachelor's degree in speech and communications from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

