Carlos Serrano and Richard Lyon have joined Rocky Mountain Group as forensic project engineer and civil engineer, respectively. Serrano was a structural design engineer with Censpace in Broomfield and Stanley Spurling Hamilton in Houston and held other posts at four other companies and government agencies in Texas. He has a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. Lyon was a civil engineer for Roaring Fork Engineering in Carbondale and a gas systems engineer with We Energies in Milwaukee. He has a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering from University of Wisconsin-Madison.
