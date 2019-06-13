Kate Gest has joined Vladimir Jones as a project manager and Brittany Lippert and Sophia Taulbee have been promoted by the advertising agency to senior account executive and account coordinator.
Gest had been a project coordinator with Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay & Senior Options LLC in Virginia Beach, Va. She has bachelor’s degrees in visual communication design, multimedia journalism and broadcasting from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
Lippert has a bachelor’s in business administration from Colorado State University. Taulbee has a bachelor’s in psychology from the University of New Mexico.
