Britain Garza has joined the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs as communications manager, while Katherine Croft is the new leadership development and HBA Cares coordinator. Garza worked conventions and events support for Philips IGT, formerly Spectranetics, as well as Centro San Antonio and the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Croft taught English in Mexico for two years and Spanish at the Air Force Academy for eight years. She has a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in Spanish linguistics from New Mexico State University.
