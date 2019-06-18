Brianna Goodwin has been promoted by the Colorado Springs Sports Corp. to director of development. She joined the nonprofit in 2015 as event coordinator, the same job she had with the city of Colorado Springs, where she developed the special event permit system. She also worked for the city's Fire Department and the American Cancer Society. She has a bachelor's degree in marketing from Colorado State University.
Movers & Shakers: Brianna Goodwin
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
