Brian Burns, Doug Woody and Brian Hogan have been promoted by Bryan Construction Inc. in Colorado Springs. Burns was promoted to president after serving as executive manager of the company’s Facility Services Group. Before joining Bryan in 2008, he was project manager for Pinkard Construction Co. He has a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Colorado State University. Woody was promoted to vice president of operations, overseeing the company’s Colorado Springs and Denver offices. He had been executive manager of Bryan’s Southern Colorado Commercial Group. He also spent six years at Pinkard and two years at Schauer Constructionand has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering technology from Colorado State University-Pueblo. Hogan was promoted to vice president of operations for Bryan’s federal, multifamily and Northern Colorado groups. He had been executive manager of Bryan’s Federal Group and spent six years at Nunn Construction Inc.
