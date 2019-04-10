Brett Axton, owner of Rocky Mountain Roosters, and Mark Richardson, sales manager of the DoubleTree Colorado Springs hotel, were named honorary sergeants major by the Pikes Peak Sergeants Major Association for their support of active-duty military, veterans and their families for many years. Axton has owned Rocky Mountain Roosters for 34 years, while Richardson has been a hotel sales executive with four local hotels for 22 years.

