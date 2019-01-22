Brandon Natelli has joined Melody Living as memory support coordinator, Lisa DeLong has joined the facility as health and wellness director, and Rebeca Bissing has been hired as assisted living coordinator. Natelli worked at Liberty Heights for three years as a caregiver in memory care and assisted living coordinator. He also was an emergency medical technician in West Virginia and a medic in the Army. DeLong worked at Liberty Heights for five years as a nurse manager and health and wellness director. She has been a nurse for 30 years.
