Brandon and Jenn Kolk have opened Brightway, The Kolk Agency, in Colorado Springs. Brandon Kolk had been a State Farm agent in Colorado Springs for 12 years and also worked in catastrophe claims as an adjuster and trainer. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania. Jenn Kolk also worked in catastrophe claims for State Farm. She has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Illinois State University.
Movers & Shakers: Brandon and Jenn Kolk
- By: Wayne Heilman
Updated
Comments
