Brady Fitzwater has been promoted to chief operations and financial officer of Envida, formerly Amblicab, in Colorado Springs, and Trudy Strewler- Hodges has joined the organization as director of home care. Fitzwater was president and executive accountant of SoCo CPA and chief financial officer of Peak Vista Community Health Centers. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and a master’s degree in accountancy from San Diego State University. Strewler-Hodges operated her own nonprofit consulting business and was CEO of Pikes Peak Community Foundation and longtime executive director of CASA of the Pikes Peak Region. She has a bachelor’s degree in nonprofit management from Colorado Christian University.
