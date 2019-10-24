Bonnie Moss, executive director of the SMB ISAO, a cybersecurity group in Colorado Springs, recently received the Information Sharing Hall of Fame Award from the ISAO Standards Organization at an industry conference in San Antonio. She was honored for helping to improve cybersecurity practices of small- and mid-size businesses nationwide through information sharing and analysis of cybersecurity risks, incidents and best practices. Moss has headed the group for nearly three years.
