Bill Wengert has been named as finance and business services director of The Independence Center in Colorado Springs. He spent nearly 10 years as finance and human resources director for the town of Winter Park, was chief financial officer for three years of Rocky Mountain PBS in Denver, was vice president of finance and membership for four years of USA Triathlon in Colorado Springs and was a senior manager of consulting and audit for eight years at accounting giant KPMG in Lexington, Ky. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Transylvania University.
Submit an item
To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.