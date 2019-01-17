Bill Hoffmann, vice president and senior principal engineer of CTL/Thompson, was named to the American Council of Engineering Companies College of Fellows. He has served as a national director of the group and as president of its Colorado affiliate. He has worked for the engineering company for 42 years and has worked on several high-profile projects, including the new Pikes Peak Summit House now under construction. He has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Colorado at Boulder.
Movers & Shakers: Bill Hoffmann
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
