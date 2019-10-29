Beth Schaffner, director of the shift transition project for the PEAK Parent Center in Colorado Springs, was appointed to a three-year term on the Colorado Rehabilitation Council by Gov. Jared Polis. She joined the center in 1987 to coordinate a grant focusing on inclusion of students with disabilities in regular classes and schools. She had been a special education teacher.
Movers & Shakers: Beth Schaffner
- By The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Reversing a traffic trend at Colorado Springs Airport?
-
'I don't get bored': Colorado Springs woman balances executive job, creating companies, biking and more
-
Subaru recalls more than 400,000 vehicles over 2 separate issues
-
In-N-Out Burger has more plans for Colorado, according to report
-
Pueblo wins plant to manufacture modular housing, employ 200