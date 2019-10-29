Beth Schaffner

Beth Schaffner, member, Colorado Rehabilitation Council

 Courtesy PEAK Parent Center

Beth Schaffner, director of the shift transition project for the PEAK Parent Center in Colorado Springs, was appointed to a three-year term on the Colorado Rehabilitation  Council by Gov. Jared Polis. She joined the center in 1987 to coordinate a grant focusing on inclusion of students with disabilities in regular classes and schools. She had been a special education teacher.

To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.

Tags

Load comments