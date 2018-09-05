Ben Sportel and Beth Lake have been promoted by Colorado Springs-based Stockman Kast Ryan + Co. to business advisory services director and audit manager, respectively. Sportel joined the company in September and previously was vice president of finance at Colorado Barricade. He held a variety of management positions with companies in Colorado Springs, Denver, Illinois and Wisconsin since 2002. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Hope College and a master's degree in business administration from University of Colorado at Denver. Lake has been with Stockman Kast Ryan for seven years and has a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.