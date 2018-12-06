Stephen Marquez has joined The Broadmoor World Arena and Pikes Peak Center as an event manager, while Bekka Michaels was promoted to event manager from event coordinator. Marquez previously was a senior event manager for four facilities in Wichita Falls, Texas, and was an event manager for the Pueblo Convention Center and Pueblo Memorial Hall. Michaels joined the arena and performing arts center in 2016 as a marketing intern. She has a bachelor's degree in human performance and sport industry operations from Metropolitan State University of Denver.

