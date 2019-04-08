Becky Slaughter
Becky Slaughter has been promoted to regional manager and managing broker for Atlas Real Estate Group in Colorado Springs. She was a property manager and associate broker for the company, where she has worked since  2013, when Atlas bought her real estate brokerage firm that specialized in property management. Slaughter has a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Northern Colorado.

