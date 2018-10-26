Barry Edwards and Peter Gerronazzo have joined Independent Bank in Colorado Springs as senior vice presidents and commercial relationship managers. Edwards is a 30-year banking industry veteran with U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo in Colorado Springs and Denver and with several banks in the Phoenix area. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting and systems management from Central College. Geronazzo has more than 20 years of banking experience with Wells Fargo and BBVA Compass Bank as well as investment experience with T. Rowe Price, all in Colorado Springs. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from Colorado College and played professional hockey in Europe and North America.

