Barbara Myrick, president and owner of Colorado Springs-based B&M Construction, has been appointed by Gov. John Hickenlooper to a three-year term on the Colorado State Electrical Board. He recently reappointed her to a three-year term on the Colorado Minority Business Advisory Council. Myrick has been president of B&M since 2005. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Regis University and a master’s degree in purchasing, procurement and contract management from Webster University.
