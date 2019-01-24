Barbara King has been promoted to volunteer program manager at Silver Key Senior Services. She previously was a human resources assistant after retiring from a career in marketing and human resources. She spent nine years in marketing with Penrad Imaging and five years in human resources and employee relations at ARINC and BF Goodrich Aerospace. King began volunteering with Silver Key in 2013. She has a bachelor’s degree in organizational management and human resources from Colorado Christian University.
