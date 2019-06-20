Dr. Autumn Orser has recently been promoted to vice president of medical services by Peak Vista Community Health Centers. She joined Peak Vista in 2012 as a pediatrician and was later promoted to medical director. She has a bachelor's degree in zoology and animal biology from Brigham Young University, a master's degree in business administration from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and a medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

