Ashley McDowell, a tax associate in the Colorado Springs office of the accounting firm BKD, received the Elijah Watt Sells Award from the American Institute of CPAs. To receive the award, CPA candidates must have a cumulative score of at least 95.5 on the four sections of the 2018 uniform CPA exam and pass all four sections on the first attempt. Before joining BKD in September, she was an assistant accountant with Prairie IT in Haxtun. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
