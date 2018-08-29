Anthony Perez, owner of four Colorado Springs businesses, was appointed by Gov. John Hickenlooper to a term ending Jan. 31, 2020, on the Colorado Minority Business Advisory Council, replacing Grace Gillette of Denver. He is president of Success is a Language Inc. and owner of Infinity Mobile Detail Solutions LLC, Infinity F and B Staffing Solutions and Commercial Cleaning LLC. He is co-founder and past president of the Colorado Springs Hispanic Business Council.
Movers & Shakers: Anthony Perez
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
