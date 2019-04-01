Annie Pai has been named wellness director of Jackson Creek Senior Living in Monument. She has worked for Valpak of Southern Colorado, Sunrise Senior Living and Silver Key Senior Services, all of Colorado Springs.
Movers & Shakers: Annie Pai
Wayne Heilman
Wayne Heilman
