Ann Heiring, an agent with Re/Max Advantage Realty Inc. in Colorado Springs, was honored by Re/Max Mountain States Region-Colorado as the top agent in her office last year, based on transactions closed. She also received the Re/Max Chairman's Club Award for 2018 and has been a member for 10 years of The Peak Producers, which includes the top agents in the Pikes Peak region. She has been with Re/Max Advantage for 17 years.
Movers & Shakers: Ann Heiring
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
