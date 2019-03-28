Ann Heiring
Ann Heiring, an agent with Re/Max Advantage Realty Inc. in Colorado Springs, was honored by Re/Max Mountain States Region-Colorado as the top agent in her office last year, based on transactions closed. She also received the Re/Max Chairman's Club Award for 2018 and has been a member for 10 years of The Peak Producers, which includes the top agents in the Pikes Peak region. She has been with Re/Max Advantage for 17 years.

